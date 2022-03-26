Huntington National Bank Buys 76 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $414.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.19. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.07 and a 12-month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

