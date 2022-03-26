Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 116.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.39.

AAP opened at $215.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.69. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $179.60 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

