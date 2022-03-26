Huntington National Bank Has $44,000 Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

GWRE stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.93.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $721,847. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.