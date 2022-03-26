Huntington National Bank Invests $58,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCID opened at 25.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is 32.84. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of 16.12 and a 1 year high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The company had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LCID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.80.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

