Huntington National Bank Raises Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

