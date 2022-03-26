Huobi BTC Market Capitalization Achieves $1.76 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $423,614.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $44,221.59 or 0.99839115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.83 or 0.07012040 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,163.83 or 0.99708717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00043728 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

