Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives $36.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

HYFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 37,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 61,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,463 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HYFM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.27. 639,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,303. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $70.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

