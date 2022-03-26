iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives $87.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.39.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

IAFNF stock remained flat at $$60.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 91 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

