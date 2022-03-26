IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $124.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.61 million to $124.94 million. IBEX posted sales of $108.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $492.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.54 million to $493.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $539.98 million, with estimates ranging from $536.83 million to $543.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. IBEX had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the 2nd quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $15.00. 7,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,068. The firm has a market cap of $277.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.81. IBEX has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

