iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Cut to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.62. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,326,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 481,290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 62,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 224,149 shares during the period. 31.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

