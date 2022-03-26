iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Issues Earnings Results

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%.

ICLK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 4,007,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,777. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

