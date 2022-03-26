iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Issues Earnings Results

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%.
ICLK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 4,007,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,777. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.
