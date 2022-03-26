Idena (IDNA) Price Tops $0.0767 on Top Exchanges

Idena (IDNA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $142,497.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00204713 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00194164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00029208 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.41 or 0.06994989 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 82,551,002 coins and its circulating supply is 59,235,301 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars.

