Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.11). Identiv reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Identiv news, Director Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $424,558.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Scarpulla acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 116,875 shares of company stock worth $1,771,864 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Identiv by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Identiv by 377.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Identiv stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. 110,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,759. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $353.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,584.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

