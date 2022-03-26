IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Stock Price Down 1.1%

IDW Media Holdings Inc (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 32,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 35,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The firm has a market cap of $22.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. IDW Media had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of IDW Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDW Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDW Media during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDW Media (NYSE:IDW)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property.

