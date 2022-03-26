IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in March

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS IHICY opened at $6.17 on Friday. IHI has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. IHI had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHI will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas. It provides boilers that combust various fuels to supply steam for power generation and production processes; and supplies gas turbines, gas engines, and diesel engines for land use, as well as small to large engines for large vessels and high-speed boats.

