IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Sells £539,640.66 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($19.51), for a total value of £539,640.66 ($710,427.41).

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMI alerts:

On Tuesday, March 8th, Daniel Shook acquired 9 shares of IMI stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($17.31) per share, with a total value of £118.35 ($155.81).

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,398 ($18.40) on Friday. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,878 ($24.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,526.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,661.57. The firm has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. IMI’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.25) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,685.50 ($22.19).

About IMI (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.