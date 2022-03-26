Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $18.69. 136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

