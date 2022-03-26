INDUS (ETR:INH) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($61.54) target price on INDUS in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get INDUS alerts:

Shares of ETR:INH opened at €27.65 ($30.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $743.66 million and a P/E ratio of 15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.71. INDUS has a one year low of €27.95 ($30.71) and a one year high of €37.70 ($41.43). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.78.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.