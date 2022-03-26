InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

IFRX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 208,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,097. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $108.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the third quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 41.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InflaRx in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InflaRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

