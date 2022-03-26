Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.80.

NYSE:INGR opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.94. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.94%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

