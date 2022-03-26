InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.98

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $6.01. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 116,015 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INNV shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Get InnovAge alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $799.57 million and a P/E ratio of 196.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). InnovAge had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,220,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in InnovAge by 36.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,157,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 307,295 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 1.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 1,555.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 861,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.