InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.98

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $6.01. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 116,015 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INNV shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.
The stock has a market capitalization of $799.57 million and a P/E ratio of 196.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,220,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in InnovAge by 36.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,157,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 307,295 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 1.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 1,555.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 861,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.
About InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
