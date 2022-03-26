Insider Buying: Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) Insider Buys 700,000 Shares of Stock

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) insider Trevor Brown purchased 700,000 shares of Chamberlin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($46,076.88).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Trevor Brown purchased 1,775,000 shares of Chamberlin stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £88,750 ($116,837.81).

LON:CMH opened at GBX 5 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £5.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.76. Chamberlin plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

