Insider Buying: ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Insider Purchases £20,400 in Stock

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) insider Kimberly Lody purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($26,856.24).

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 220.40 ($2.90) on Friday. ConvaTec Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.49). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 196.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85. The company has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.57) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 290 ($3.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 253.29 ($3.33).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

