Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Sells 11,254 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $96.53 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

