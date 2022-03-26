Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells 1,319 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) insider Lawrence Lee sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $23,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 14th, Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

