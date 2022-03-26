Insider Selling: Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) CEO Sells 6,389 Shares of Stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) CEO Steven Sherman sold 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $18,783.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Steven Sherman sold 5,965 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $15,509.00.

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.88. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.17.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 86.82% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

