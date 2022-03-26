Insider Selling: Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Sells $37,605.22 in Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LADR. StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

About Ladder Capital (Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.