Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells 156,200 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $2,630,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $2,649,868.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $3,280,048.00.

NYSE:QS opened at $17.29 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 9.17.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

QS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 32.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 23.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

