Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $609,587.70 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $609,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $97,325.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $211.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.69, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

