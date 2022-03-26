Insider Selling: SM Energy (NYSE:SM) SVP Sells 9,999 Shares of Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $392,160.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mary Ellen Lutey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of SM Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01.

NYSE:SM opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.77 and a beta of 5.50.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SM Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

