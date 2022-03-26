Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Major Shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,936,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tru St Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00.

IART opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $77.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 98,287 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 20.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 246.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

