Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 33.63%.

INLX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 861. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 0.62. Intellinetics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

