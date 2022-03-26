International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.76) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 194.50 ($2.56).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 137.32 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219 ($2.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.81 billion and a PE ratio of -2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 154.87.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

