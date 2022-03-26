International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.73). International Seaways posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 82.8% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 69.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,577 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter worth about $12,458,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter worth about $11,315,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1,275.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 644,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 598,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 390,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,594. The stock has a market cap of $874.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.13. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.34%.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

