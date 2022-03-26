International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
THM opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.65 million, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.25.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
