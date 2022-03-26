Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $19.44

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.20 billion and approximately $116.93 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.44 or 0.00043559 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00046894 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.18 or 0.07024688 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,525.06 or 0.99762828 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00030662 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 479,137,736 coins and its circulating supply is 216,041,415 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

