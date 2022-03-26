Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.10 ($3.41) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.41) to €3.15 ($3.46) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.52) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.70 ($4.07) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

