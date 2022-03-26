Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXF. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

PXF stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42.

