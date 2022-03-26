Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Investar stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Investar has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $197.64 million, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investar will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759. 9.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Investar by 42.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Investar by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investar in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Investar by 476.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Investar in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

