IoT Chain (ITC) Price Tops $0.0252

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. IoT Chain has a market cap of $2.19 million and $45,438.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001813 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.