Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Price Target Raised to €105.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IPSEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. AlphaValue upgraded Ipsen to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ipsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ipsen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Ipsen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $30.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $30.96.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

