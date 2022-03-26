iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, an increase of 249.6% from the February 28th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,099,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

IGSB traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,659,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,020. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

