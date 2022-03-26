iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 366.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $807,000.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $128.66 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $128.34 and a one year high of $155.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

