iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.97 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.79.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

