iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Boosted by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 145,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 47,825 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,109,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 249,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 53,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,932,000 after purchasing an additional 581,661 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $106.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.97 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

