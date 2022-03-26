iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Trimmed by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.7% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $275.90. 1,164,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.86 and its 200 day moving average is $285.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $234.70 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

