Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Isoray stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.98.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

