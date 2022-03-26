Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 589 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of 1st Source worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 1st Source by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in 1st Source by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.58. 24,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,480. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

