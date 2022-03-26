Isthmus Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,309,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,321,000 after buying an additional 38,543 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,157,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 23.3% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 796,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,502,000 after buying an additional 150,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter.

CMCO stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. 107,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

CMCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

