Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in eBay by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 83,117 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,760,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.42. 6,240,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,764,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

